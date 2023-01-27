Police say the alleged assault took place in an alleyway in the village.

Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said today (Friday): “We are appealing for information and footage following an allegation of a serious sexual assault.

“This was reported to us on Wednesday but relates to the date of Tuesday 10 January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Cleymond Chase, Kirton, around the times of 3.30pm / 4pm.

“The victim, a secondary school aged girl, reports being followed by a man.

"Her route took her though an alleyway which joins Penny Gardens with Hemington Way, then onto Cleymond Chase where the assault is reported to have occurred.

“The suspect is described as white, with short brown hair, wearing dark blue jeans.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could help in our investigation. We are asking anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash cam to consider if they may have captured anything that could assist in our enquiries.”