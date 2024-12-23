Teenager arrested after rider dies in collision at Croft Bank

A teenager has been arrested in an investigation launched after a rider died in a collision at Croft

A teenager has been arrested after a rider died in a collision at Croft Bank.

Police were called to Croft Bank on Saturday, December 21, just after 8.45pm to a collision involving a white Ford C-Max, a Zontes Firefly 125cc moped and a red Nissan Micra.

The Ford C-Max and Nissan Micra were just north of Church Lane travelling towards Boston and the moped was being ridden in the opposite direction towards Skegness.

The rider of the moped, a 23-year-old man sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

A 19-year-old man who was driving the Ford C-Maxhas been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

As part of the investigation, police would like to speak to anyone who saw any of the three vehicles near the scene prior to the collision or the collision itself.

They would also ask for anyone who has dashcam or other recorded footage that may be relevant to the investigation to contact the Investigating Officer by email at [email protected]. Alternativemy call 01522 212316, quoting incident 424 of 21 December.