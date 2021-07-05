Trial date set for Skegness man accused of murder of partner and her nine-year-old son in Louth

A vigil was held in Chapel St Leonards following the murder of Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson

Daniel Boulton, 29, of Alexandra Road, is accused of stabbing Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson at a house in Louth, on May 31.

He has also been charged with assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest on June 1 and a further offence of burglary at Hubbards Hills Cottage in Halfpenny Lane, Louth, where it is alleged clothing, food and drink were stolen between May 30 and June 2.

Boulton appeared at Lincoln Crown Court this afternoon (Monday) by video-link.

He spoke only to confirm his name.

Boulton faces two charges of murder, one charge of assault with intent to resist arrest and a further charge of burglary.

No pleas were entered and Boulton will next appear for a plea and case management hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 27 September.

Judge John John Pini QC fixed the case for a provisional trial at Lincoln Crown Court beginning on January 10 next year.

The trial is expected to last between three to four weeks.

No charges were put to Boulton and Judge Pini remanded him in custody to appear back before Lincoln Crown Court on 27 September for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Boulton was arrested in the Hubbards Hills area of Louth on June 1 as a result of what detectives described as “a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances."

Police were called to High Holme Road in Louth at 8.29pm on May 31 by paramedics, where they found Ms Vincent and her son dead. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Another young child was found at the home unhurt, Lincolnshire Police said.