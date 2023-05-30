Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather

Body found in River Trent identified as missing 15-year-old Gainsborough teenager by police

Police have confirmed that the body found the body found in the River Trent on Friday, May 26, was that of 15-year-old Oliwier Kaczmarowski.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th May 2023, 09:27 BST

Oliwier Kaczmarowski was last seen near the riverbank at The Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough late on Monday, May 22.

Oliwier’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is now being prepared for HM Coroner.

Tributes have been laid in the local area, and the police ask that they are placed on the grassy area next to the Trent Port pub.

Most Popular
Oliwier KaczmarowskiOliwier Kaczmarowski
Oliwier Kaczmarowski
Read More
Body recovered from River Trent

A spokesman from lincolnshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with Oliwier’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

"They are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"We also ask that people do not speculate about how or why Oliwier died.”

The police launched an around the clock effort to locate Oliwier including a specially-trained underwater search team and officers searching the banks.