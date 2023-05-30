Body found in River Trent identified as missing 15-year-old Gainsborough teenager by police

Police have confirmed that the body found the body found in the River Trent on Friday, May 26, was that of 15-year-old Oliwier Kaczmarowski.

Oliwier Kaczmarowski was last seen near the riverbank at The Flood Road bridge in Gainsborough late on Monday, May 22.

Oliwier’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is now being prepared for HM Coroner.

Tributes have been laid in the local area, and the police ask that they are placed on the grassy area next to the Trent Port pub.

A spokesman from lincolnshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with Oliwier’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

"They are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"We also ask that people do not speculate about how or why Oliwier died.”

