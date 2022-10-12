Fund launched to fight 'pandemic of poverty' in Lincolnshire

Sue Fortune, third from left, with supporters at the launch of the Thrive Lincolnshire appeal.

Thrive Lincolnshire has been set up by Sleaford-based grant making trust the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, inviting donations from businesses, groups and the public to fund small grants to voluntary and community projects trying to help our most vulnerable residents across the county who face plunging into even deeper poverty this winter.

Sue Fortune, chief executive at Lincolnshire Community Foundation said: “We have already heard from foodbanks about an increase in demand and about users requesting cold food parcels, because they’re reluctant to use electrical appliances. There are also fears some may choose between eating a meal or heating their home and we need to do something now to address these issues.”

The Lincolnshire Community Foundation launched its funding drive last week at the Sleaford Community Grocery Store, an example of one of the local projects aiming to address the crisis. To get the ball rolling the foundation has put up £50,000 of its own cash.

“This might be described as the pandemic of poverty,” said Sue.

Advertisement

“We are aiming to start making grants to organisations as soon as possible and will fund crucial local work such as debt advice, warm spaces, food banks, domestic abuse, mental health interventions, supporting families, people with disabilities, older people etc.”