GALLERY: New Inn Saltfleet's New Years Day classic vehicle meet had more than 60 vehicles

Dozens of classic car owners shook off their New Year’s hangovers by getting into the drivers seat and congregating in Saltfleet.

Danny Snell and Keiran Speed on their tractors. Photos: Chris Frear

On a bright breezy day at the historic New Inn Saltfleet, more than 60 classic vehicles attended the annual New Years Day classic vehicle meet.

Organised by the New Inn Caravan Park with help from Derek and Gordon Jackson, these classic events are described by the organisers as “just keep on getting better”, with vehicles including vintage tractors, cars and service vehicles.

A complimentary buffet plus free hot beverages were laid on by Sue and Tanya, the managers for the classic drivers and their passengers.

Renee Bundy and Helen Blagg enjoying food at the New Inn during Classic Car Meet.

A spokesman for the New Inn Caravan Park said it was a great day, with more classic events planned for 2023.

The New Inn had also recently played host to a bike night where more than £300 was raised for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Eddie Marshall shows of his Reliant Rialto Jubilee.

A customised Ford Popular on display.

Paul Bundy and Ian Horner with two Morris 1000s.

Jake Sinclair from Mablethorpe with his 1972 VW Beetle Hotrod

Andrew Burley with his 1959 Ford F350 Pickup Truck orginally from Nebraska