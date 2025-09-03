Historic church at Gunby estate rings out its bells to welcome public back

A Lincolnshire church whose roots date back to the 11th Century has shared its rich history at a special open day to mark its re-opening.

St Peter’s Church, in the grounds of Gunby Hall, near Spilsby opened its doors to the public on Saturday.

One of the main aims of the open day was to make people aware that it is once again up and running and planning a programme of events to raise funds for future repairs.

A team of bellringers from Potterhanworth rang the bells during the course of the day. The organ, now partially restored, was also played by church team member, Chris McChrystal. There was also a raffle to raise funds.

Church team members (from left) Chris McChrystal and Steve Hill-Andrews outside St Peter's Church, Gunby.

Christopher McChrystal – who was until recently vice-chairman of St Peter's Parochial Church Council and is now in day to day charge of the Church – explained to Lincolnshire World why St Peter’s is so special.

He said: “St Peter's Church sits on its own land within the grounds of National Trust owned Gunby Hall & Gardens. The church is not National Trust owned.

"For many years the Massingberd family lived at Gunby Hall and St. Peter's was the family church

“There have been three churches on the site. The first church was built in the 1200s and was the church for the medieval village of Gunby which was situated around the churchyard.

Guest bellringers from Potterhanworth (from left) Yvonne Woodcock, Paul Sharp, Mike Christie and Chris Woodcock

"The village finally disappeared at the end of the 1500s. The present church was rebuilt in 1870 but incorporates parts of the earlier churches.

“The church has many historical connections with the Massingberd family. The crypt below the church contains many members of the family going back to the 1400s. More recent members of the family are buried in the churchyard. There are plaques and stained glass windows in the church relating to the family.

“In the east altar window of the church is a very fine stained glass window dedicated to Margaret Massingberd who lived at the Hall with her husband Stephen at the end of the 1800s.

"Margaret was very musical and the family had the window put in to commemorate her considerable musical talents and achievements.

Church team member, Chris McChrystal who was playing the organ during the day

"The window was put in by James Powell & Sons who were at the time the country's leading stain glass window company. It is a window of the highest quality.

“The church has a very fine pipe organ installed by Stephen Massingberd in 1916. He was the organist at the church.

"Subsequently, Lady Diana Massingberd – a fine musician herself – was the organist. Her cousin was the composer Ralph Vaughan Williams and when he visited Gunby, he played the organ in the church.

“Buried in the churchyard is Margaret's sister Katherine (Kitty). Kitty was very friendly with Virginia Woolfe who based her character Mrs Dalloway on Kitty.

“St Peter's is a church of immense historical interest. It is visited by very many people each year. During covid the church sadly went downhill and this decline continued until last summer when action had to be taken as part of the roof collapsed. Fortunately, sufficient funds were raised to enable temporary repairs to take place. The church is now looking at ways of raising further funds to enable the whole roof to be re-roofed.

“Now the curch is once again up and running we are planning a programme of events to raise funds for future repairs.”

Those who wish to visit Gunby Hall have until the end of the month until it closes for the winter for renovations. The grounds will, however, remain open. St Peter’s can be visited though the grounds.