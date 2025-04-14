'Kind and caring' staff praised as Louth care home gets thumbs-up from watchdog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Kind and caring” staff hold the key to a successful care home in Louth, say inspectors from the official watchdog.

Louth Manor Care Home, on Legbourne Road, has been rated ‘Good’ overall and in all individual categories after its latest review by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors found the home to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, and singled out the staff for praise.

Their report said: “Staff were kind, caring and respectful and keen to promote residents’ independence.

Louth Manor Care Home on Legbourne Road, which has been rated 'Good' in all categories by the Care Quality Commission. (PHOTO BY: Yorkare Homes Ltd)

"Most residents spoke positively about the quality of care, especially for those who were at the end of their life.

"They felt staff were respectful and treated them well, upholding their dignity.

"Residents’ rights were respected and consent sought. They felt able to complain or make suggestions.

"Staff were suitable for their roles and had a good understanding of safeguarding processes, respecting residents’ wishes.”

Louth Manor is a residential care home for adults of all ages, some of whom have dementia and sensory or physical disabilities. It is one of 12 homes in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire run by the North Ferriby-based Yorkare Homes Ltd.

At the time of the CQC inspection in February and March, there were 62 people living there.

Its report goes on: “The home had a well-maintained and tastefully decorated environment and grounds that were used by residents, their friends and relatives.

"There was a positive culture and atmosphere, and visitors were welcomed, with no restrictions.”

The inspectors found that “care plans were person-centred”, “medicines were administered safely”, and “feedback from external professionals was positive”.

“The management team were knowledgeable and understood the responsibilities of their roles,” the CQC report continued.

"Residents also told us they had access to various ways of spending their time, such as trips out, quizzes, gardening and listening to singers.”

However, the inspectors did also pinpoint areas where Louth Manor could improve, most notably in terms of staffing numbers.

The report divulged: "Most residents felt there were not enough staff and told us this impacted on their waiting times for receiving support with personal care, medicines or being able to use the toilet.

"One person told us: ‘Staff are kind and caring but rushed off their feet.’

"Staffing numbers did not always ensure residents’ physical and emotional needs were being fully met, and technical difficulties in relation to the call-bell system meant response times were sometimes longer than they should be.

"The provider was working towards improving both areas.”

The CQC also reported that the home’s risk assessments were “not always detailed enough to provide guidance for staff”.

Furthermore, residents felt they were ”not always listened to” when making suggestions and “did not always feel involved in reviews of their care”.

There were “mixed views” too about the quality and variety of food on offer, with some residents feeling strongly about “the need for more fresh vegetables, different textures of food and more variety of puddings”.