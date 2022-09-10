King’s Accession to the throne to be declared in East Lindsey, including Skegness, on Sunday

The Principal Proclamation of the new sovereign has now taken place on the balcony of St James' Palace in London.

The Royal proclamation is a tradition going back centuries and follows strict protocol.

Following the Accession Council, the principal proclamation of the new sovereign has now taken place on the balcony of St James' Palace in London, followed by The Royal Exchange, City of London.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further proclamations will now take place around the UK tomorrow (Sunday), starting at Edinburgh By Lord Lyon King of Arms at Mercat Cross and the drawbridge to Edinburgh Castle; Cardiff by Wales Herald Extraordinary at Cardiff Castle and Belfast by Norroy and Ulster King of Arms.

Once these have taken place, the High Sheriff of each county will read their Proclamation. In Lincolnshire this will take place at Lincoln Cathedral on Sunday, September 11.

Following Lincoln, proclamations will move to district authorities.

In East Lindsey, a local proclamation will be read by Coun Helen Matthews, Chairman of East Lindsey District Council, at 3pm outside Tedder Hall, Manby.

Local proclamations will also take place at other East Lindsey locations tomorrow (Sunday) at 3pm and members of the public are invited to attend.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye will make the proclamation in Skegness at the Bandstand in Tower Gardens.

Each proclamation will last around 15 minutes and will be broadcast live across the council's social media wherever possible.

At part of the protocol at 3pm on Sunday, the Union Flag at Queen's Park, Mablethorpe and by the Bandstand in Tower Gardens, Skegness, will be raised to mast head for the reading of the local Proclamation.

After the ceremony, it will be lowered to half-mast where it will remain until after the state funeral.

Members of the public who do wish to attend the proclamations are encouraged to follow any guidance at the time.

A service to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 will take also place at St Matthew’s Church in Skegness, tomorrow (Sunday) at 11am.