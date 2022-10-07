Mablethorpe Carnival brings together communities, classic cars - and giant lobsters

Darcy Brady-Eldridge with her Spitfire costume. Photo by Chris Frear

Mablethorpe’s Carnival had been postponed from its original September 17 date due to the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, and took place on Saturday October 1 – on Lincolnshire Day – instead.

The parade, headed by Mablethorpe’s RNLI Lifeboat and Mablethorpe Fire Station crew, set off from the Boulevard for its trip around the town.

The parade saw more than 20 community groups taking part, including The Coastal Scouts, The John Coxen Coal Lorry, Kidz 2911, Mablethorpe Junior Footballers and Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team (LCAT) – not to mention a giant Lobster courtesy of Artizani & Cannon Capers from Markmark productions – with classic vintage cars also taking part.

An giant inflatable red lobster took part in the Carnival Parade. Photo by Chris Frear

The Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea, Steve Holland, was driven in a 1934 Austin 10, while Revd Prebendary Adrian Benjamin was driven at the head of the parade by Gareth Rowland of Holivans in a vehicle decorated by the Lincolnshire flag.

More than 100 children also dressed up in various costumes to take part.

The winner of the shop window competition – which was judged by pupils of the Mablethorpe Primary Academy – was The Coffee Pot, with Busy Bees & Lady B’s named as highly commended.

This year’s Carnival Queen is Jade Manning, who will be presenting the trophies to the winners at a ceremony later in the autumn. These trophies consist of a number of historic cups and shields – some of which were presented to the town of Mablethorpe by Billy Butlin in the 1930s.

L-CAT float on the promenade.

The trophies are held securely in the town council chamber so those winning them are photographed with their award, and then given a small trophy to keep.

The band accompanying the parade – Regal Shuffle – in the closing ceremony had come from London and the musicians led the assembled company in the singing of the national anthem.

Rev Adrian said that the carnival was amazing and the committee was so happy with how it all went: “Everyone pulled their weight, and all those children in costume. Hopefully in years to come one of them will be running the event.”

