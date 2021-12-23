Philip Clark, 53, grew up in Lincolnshire and after graduating with a degree in history and politics worked for a number of charities and aid agencies in the Middle East during the first Gulf War.

He joined the Metropolitan Police in 1991 and transferred to the Lincolnshire force in 1995.

He has served as a sergeant and inspector and carried out secondments to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the East Midlands Development Agency.

Philip Clark and Marc Jones

Father-of-two Mr Clark, who has trained as a hostage and crisis negotiator, was elected to the full-time position as the Police Federation rep in 2012, a job he retained until his retirement in October this year.

His appointment has been made by PCC Marc Jones and he takes up his position on January 1.

Mr Jones said: “I am delighted and honoured to be appointed to this position and look forward to using my wealth of experience to support the commissioner in his drive to keep our communities safe.

“There are challenges ahead but I am wholly committed to the people of Lincolnshire and the improvement of the services provided to them.”

Mr Clark will deputise for Mr Jones in a range of formal and informal meetings and take the lead in areas crucial to the delivery of the police and crime plan.