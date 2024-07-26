New smarter way to report full litter and dog bins in West Lindsey
New labels with a scannable QR code and unique numbers are being placed on litter and dog waste bins across the district, where practically possible.
Residents can use their phone camera or a QR code scanner app on their smart phone to scan the sticker, which will allow them to report full or damaged bins.
For residents without a smartphone, they can still contact the council to report an issue in the usual way by reporting an issue at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/doitonline or by calling Customer Services on 01427 676676.
These QR code stickers will be gradually rolled out across the district over the next few months.
The idea for the bin stickers was first suggested by district councillor Ian Fleetwood, who raised it at Full Council in November 2023.
Coun Fleetwood said: “It was brought to my attention that some litter and dog bins were filling up very rapidly and that some were very full.
“While it might appear very easy to ask that any bin is ‘requested to be emptied’, this can become a lot more cumbersome and complicated when trying to explain the location of that bin to the district council who own and look after more than 1,700 bins in the district.”
Simply scan the QR code on your Smartphone camera, click on the link that comes up and fill in the short form to report any issues.
Please include the number on the QR code sticker as this corresponds to the individual bin.