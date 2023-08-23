Reassurance of 'significant reduction' of reports of sickness at Butlin's in Skegness

Enhanced cleaning measures have been introduced at Skegness' Butlin's resort after a suspected outbreak of norovirus.

Butlin's in Skegness.

Lincolnshire World received a report from one of the visitors affected, who claimed he and his family had spent four days in their room due to sickness.

Glen Covell told us they left the resort on the fifth day but had paid over £2,000 for a week including food that they were “unable to eat”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We informed management we were sick and they said we all had to isolate,” he said. “I have been going to Butlin’s every year and I have never seen anything like this.”

Butlin’s have confirmed there had been “a small number of sickness incidents reported” and no additional day visitors were accepted over the weekend.

However, the spokesperson said the resort had introduced a number of "enhanced cleaning measures" to protect the visitors staying there.

These included assisted service in buffet restaurants, increased regularity of cleaning around resort and in all the venues they installed more sanitiser stations around resort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Facilities such as the pool and fairground remained open were not closed at any point.

A Butlin’s spokesperson: "We have a small number of sickness incidents reported on resort. In line with our strict hygiene and cleaning standards, to keep our guests and team healthy, we have implemented comprehensive changes to service measures and cleaning to ensure everyone can enjoy their stay."