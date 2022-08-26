Taste of the continent promised at four-day market in Skegness
A taste of the continent is promised at a four-day market in Skegness.
RR Events supported by Visit Lincs Coast (BID) are heading to the resort for there first ever visit, which is closing part of Lumley Road.
Stalls will be lining the street providing an additional offer to the usual retail shops and cafes.
Expect to find tasty street food from around the world, tempting sweet treats and quirky craft items.
The market will be open from 10am-6pm on Thursday to Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday.