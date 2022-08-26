Taste of the continent promised at four-day market in Skegness

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A continental market is heading to Skegness.

RR Events supported by Visit Lincs Coast (BID) are heading to the resort for there first ever visit, which is closing part of Lumley Road.

Stalls will be lining the street providing an additional offer to the usual retail shops and cafes.

Expect to find tasty street food from around the world, tempting sweet treats and quirky craft items.