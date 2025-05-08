Wartime bomb that fell on Skegness goes on show in shop window near where it landed

The window of R Lowndes in Skegness where the display featuring a bomb that fell on Skegness will be officially unveiled on Saturday.

It came ‘like a bolt from the blue’ according to the Skegness Standard of the era – but a wartime bomb will never be forgotten by the family who own the town’s famous toy shop near where it landed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bomb to which we refer that fell in January 1941 outside Lowndes shop did not explode but landed directly onto a gas main.

Windows of the shop which is on the corner of Lumley Road and Rutland Road were smashed inwards due to the blast that followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Grandfather Roland Lowndes was thrown across the room by the explosion, hitting the wall and the open fire,” said the current owner Anne Lowndes.

Devastation left by the bombing of Skegness.

“Roland was lucky to only be bruised and not dead.”

The Standard reported: “A fancy goods dealer who was near the fireplace at the rear of his shop was pitched against the wall and thrown back onto the fireplace – and still feels the bruises.”

Another near miss was Anne’s auntie.

“My Auntie Marion had glass thrown into her face and body according to her daughter, Anita,” said Anne.

Clear up operation after the bombing of Skegness.

“After the bomb was defused, it was used to prop open a door at the Fire and Ambulance Service building, where my father worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, after the Fire & Ambulance Services split, we lost our bomb.”

For many many years the family puzzled over what happened to the bomb. Efforts to trace it came up zero.

Then 18 months ago, Anne’s friend Sally Hobbins told her at her mother’s 80th birthday that there was a lady at the party she needed to meet.

“This lovely lady informed me that they still had our momb!,” Anne said. “Wow – how amazing! I felt very emotional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lady, called Mrs Smith, unfortunately passed before they were able to announce this amazing story.

However, a few days ago the bomb was returned to where it had been dropped.

The bomb is now on show in the window of R Lowndes Skegness – with an official unveiling planned for Saturday, when the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion host a VE 80 and VJ Day picnic in the nearby Tower Gardens.

“It has been mad getting everything together in such a short time,” admitted Anne. “But with the help of the Skegness Royal British Legion’s vice chair Tracy Turner, who has given us some wonderful display material, it has all come together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official unveiling on Saturday, May 10, follows the last post and two minutes silence at the Picnic in the Park. Standard bearers and friends are going to march to Lowndes shop in Lumley Road around 11am.

“I am so proud for this event and especially as Lowndes are celebrating 105 years trading in Skegness,” added Anne.