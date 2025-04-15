Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been jailed for drugs supply after vehicles making multiple short journeys in Skegness raised the alarm for Lincolnshire Police.

The men were sentenced this week along with two others after these vehicles were subsequently located outside a caravan on an Ingoldmells caravan park.

Police said it was found they were being used by the men occupying the caravan in their supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) to the streets of Skegness.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police’s Proactive team executed a warrant at Coastfields Holiday Village Caravan Park on September 20 at 2.39pm, Two of the suspects were found in the caravan wearing rubber gloves, handling a large amount of class A drugs and around £1,000 in cash.

Still from video as Lincolnshire Police’s Proactive team executed a warrant at Coastfields Holiday Village Caravan Park in Ingoldmells.

The five men from Bradford: Dylan Brandon (24), Shane Brandon (26), Adam Fawcett (23) Kayne Harrison (31), and Jardell Healey-Hunter (27) were each charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Following a four-day trial in January at Lincoln Crown Court, Kayne Harrison was found not guilty, and three of the other men pleaded guilty. On Monday April 14 they were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court as follows:

Dylan Brandon, 24, of Fraisthorpe Mead, Bradford – sentenced to three years and seven months in prison

Shane Brandon, 26, of Poplarwood Gardens, Bradford – sentenced to four years and one month in prison

Adam Fawcett, 23, of St Mary Magdalenes Close, Bradford - sentenced to four years and six months in prison

Jardell Healey-Hunter, 27, of Greenwood Avenue, Bradford, failed to appear in court and was found guilty in his absence. He was sentenced to four years in prison. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Det Insp Kara Nicholson of East Lindsey CID said: “We are firmly committed to bringing County Lines and drug supply offenders to justice.

"This is significantly aided by the valuable information provided by community members, which enables us to effectively target the most problematic areas.

"We know how drug supply can result in crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour which impacts our coastal communities and beyond, so this information greatly compliments the work of our Intelligence operations and Neighbourhood Policing Teams to monitor and decisively disrupt their criminal networks.

“We continue in our fight for saving lives, dignity, and for the safety of all our residents and visitors.

“We stand firm in our continued commitment to make Skegness a welcoming and safe place to live, work and visit.”