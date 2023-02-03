West Lindsey residents will now need photo identification to vote in elections

Residents in West Lindsey will need to bring photographic ID if they choose to vote in person at the elections in May.

The new changes, which are being rolled out nationally have been introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act, which was passed last year.

It comes into effect for the first time this May and relates to voting in person, it does not impact postal voting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All seats on West Lindsey District Council and both Town and Parish Councils throughout the district are up for election.

Residents will need to bring photographic ID if they choose to vote in person at the elections in May

Ian Knowles, returning officer at West Lindsey District Council, is urging people to understand the changes now so that residents can elect the candidates they want to represent them and their interests locally in May.

He said: “For the first time in the district, people are being asked to provide an accepted form of ID to be able to vote in the West Lindsey local elections on May 4, and the town and parish council elections.

"It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to West Lindsey District Council’s electoral services team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, you can contact the electoral services team on 01427 676576 or [email protected]”

Residents will need to ensure that they are registered to vote in the elections, which only takes five minutes to register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and that they have the right form of ID if voting in person.

Ailsa Irvine, director of Electoral Administration and Guidance, said: “Anyone voting at a polling station in England this May will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

"It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.”