North Kesteven District Council chairman to ride 100 mph zip line for charity

North Kesteven District Council chairman Coun Susannah-Barker Milan who is set to tackle a 100 mph zip line to raise money for her charity.

Coun Susannah Barker-Milan is set to take her fundraising exploits to new heights on October 21 when, with husband Wayne and three friends, she flies down the Velocity 2 at Penrhyn Slate Quarry near Bethesda in North Wales; which is not only the fastest line in the world but also the longest in Europe.

“It has been a very unusual time to be chairman of the council because of all the Covid restrictions that have affected my opportunities to do the usual events which help to fundraise for a chosen charity,” said 47-year-old Susannah. “Therefore we wanted to do something unusual and challenging and saw the opportunity to do the Zip Wire. I managed to persuade my husband and friends Jo and Jamie Cropper and Heather Joy to join me and the challenge was set,” she said.

The charity to benefit from the dare-devil challenge is EDAN Lincs which has just marked its 20th anniversary of delivering domestic abuse support in the county.

“When I commit to something I really do commit to it fully and wholeheartedly and so when this fantastic fundraising opportunity presented itself I saw it as an opportunity not to be missed. Obviously this is both terrifying and a challenge but I feel that EDAN Lincs is well worth it,” said Coun Barker-Milan.

If you want to support the chairman and her team you can ring the council’s Customer Services on 01529 414155 and make a payment by card quoting donation for Chairman’s Charity Account.