Parts of Alford pub and hotel could be demolished for new residential development

A graphic impression of the proposed development. Image: ELDC

Parts of a pub and hotel in Alford could be demolished to make way for 13 homes if new plans are approved.

Jill Dixon, who previously co-owned and ran the Half Moon Hotel & Restaurant with her husband David between 1971 and 2015, has submitted a planning application to East Lindsey District Council for a new residential development.

The proposal includes a new-build development consisting of nine homes toward the rear of the hotel and restaurant, requiring the demolition of extensions and outbuildings.

Numbers 25-28 West Street would also be converted into four new homes, including one five-bedroom, three-bathroom house; one four-bedroom, two-bathroom house; one two-bedroom, one-bathroom house; and one three-bedroom, one-bathroom house.

Plans for the proposed development. Image: ELDC

In its supporting statement, the applicant wrote: “The nature of the business meant that the ground floor of 25-28 West Street is almost entirely open plan, with obvious internal masonry piers showing the positions of the original party walls.

“This makes reinstatement and conversion relatively straightforward. The upper parts are also easily converted, requiring minimal removal of internal partition walls.”

The plans retain the existing curtilage building formerly known as Ropewalk Lodge, which was used as staff accommodation for employees of the hotel and restaurant and now sits within the rear garden of plot one. It would be refurbished for ancillary use to the home on plot one and could serve as a home office, music studio, or garden room, for example.

Under Mr Dixon’s stewardship, the business on West Street expanded from a stand-alone pub to include a restaurant, licensed wedding venue, and 17-bedroom hotel.

However, due to retirement and health issues, the Half Moon was run on a tenancy by third-party licensees, with the Dixons retaining ownership of the freehold property.

The business was forced to close in March 2023 due to the impact of COVID-19 and the cost of living crisis.