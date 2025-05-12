Weekly food waste collections move one step closer in East Lindsey

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 12th May 2025, 16:02 BST
East Lindsey District Council is gearing up with its food waste scheme.placeholder image
East Lindsey District Council is gearing up with its food waste scheme.
East Lindsey District Council's Executive Board has given the green light to a major step forward in waste and environmental services, approving the purchase of 27 new food waste collection vehicles in preparation for the introduction of weekly food waste collections by April 2026.

The decision supports national changes introduced by the Environment Act 2021, which requires all local authorities to provide separate weekly food waste collections for households.

These changes form part of the Government's wider Simpler Recycling programme, aimed at improving recycling rates, cutting waste, and reducing environmental harm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new vehicles, which feature an integrated pod to collect food waste at the same time as general waste and recycling, are said to represent the most efficient and cost-effective option for delivering the service.

The council's decision also enables a streamlined collection service, with residents presenting their food waste on the same day as their usual bin collections. It says this will minimise disruption and help ensure a smooth transition.

The council also plans to use its allocation to recruit a dedicated Food Waste Engagement Officer, who will guide residents through the transition — helping with caddy use, offering advice on food waste reduction and recycling, and ensuring community support is in place during the rollout period.

This initiative is expected to bring significant environmental benefits. Diverting food waste away from general refuse will reduce contamination of recyclable materials and ensure that waste is processed via anaerobic digestion. This method turns waste into clean, renewable energy and significantly reduces harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, said: "This is a vital step for East Lindsey. We are meeting our environmental responsibilities while delivering a practical and cost-effective solution for residents. It's not just about meeting targets - it's about making a meaningful difference to how we manage waste and protect our environment for the future."

Modelling carried out by Lincolnshire County Council shows that introducing separate food waste collections across the county could reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by more than 4,400 tonnes per year.

Further information will be made available ahead of the rollout in 2026, with regular updates to be shared through the Council's website and communication channels.

Related topics:GovernmentLincolnshire County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice