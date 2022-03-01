UPDATE: A17 now reopened after being closed by police west of Sleaford due to overturned lorry

Lincolnshire Police reported that the incident involving the truck on the A17 jwas reported ust before midday today (Tuesday) at Brant Broughton.
They said the road closure was in place from the Brant Broughton turn off to Holdingham roundabout, also closed at Byards Leap and Leadenham bypass.
Initially AA Traffic reports had said traffic was coping well to go around the overturned vehicle but then the closure was extended to enable recovery.
In the last hour Lincolnshire Police have announced the A17 at Brant Broughton has now been cleared and reopened.