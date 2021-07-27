Boston United add further friendly to pre-season schedule

United will face Belper Town on Thursday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United have added a further pre-season fixture to their schedule.

A Pilgrims side will travel to face Northern Premier League Belper Town on Thursday evening (KO 7pm).

The Nailers - who announced the contest on their website - were due to host Rotherham United at the Raygar Stadium. But after they were forced to cancel, Craig Elliott's side agreed to fill the gap.

Admission is by cash or contactless payment at the turnstiles, costing £9 (adults), £5 (concessions). Under 14s go free.

