Boston United the 'perfect club' for Jake Wright... apart from his 'senior' tag

Jake Wright (snr) in action against Norwich. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Wright may be one of the elder players in Boston United's squad - but that doesn't mean he's ready to be called senior.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion, Oxford United and Crawley Town defender has joined the Pilgrims - his self-confessed number one choice this summer - but instantly found himself caught up in a battle to maintain his own identity.

With striker Jake Wright already on the books, the 35-year-old has found himself listed as Jake Wright snr on the teamsheet, with his namesake labelled jnr.

"It needs to stop," said Wright with a smile, who was a Sheffield United player while the younger Jake Wright was in the Blades' youth set-up.

"I was with him at Sheffield United and it didn't happen then as he was younger. But it is what it is.

"I think it'll get changed. I'm going to have to get him a new name."

Wright (snr) pulled on the United shirt for the first time this afternoon as Craig Elliott's side drew 3-3 with a youthful Norwich City XI - which included Swiss international Tim Klose and Tom Trybull, on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season - after lengthy discussions with the club.

"I spoke to the manager nearly two months ago and he said they were interested and I said it was the perfect club for me; new ground, massive club for this league, I only live 30 minutes from training," added Wright, who is in the process of setting up a business.

"I was interested straight away and told him I wasn't interested in speaking to any other clubs. Then it went a bit quiet, then it got sorted.

"I wanted to be as professional as I can with still being part time. They do everything really professional - it's set up for a league club so this is the next step for me.

"This was my number one pick at this level. This was the club I wanted to come to."

While some of his teammates haven't played competitively since January, Wright ended last season with League Two Mansfield Town.

He may not have enjoyed the game time he wanted, but marking the likes of Jordan Bowery, Jamie Reid and Tyrese Sinclair in training kept him on his toes.

"I finished in May so I've still had a period off. I've been running and things like that but nothing compares to a match fitness," Wright said.

"But I loved my time there. Nigel Clough's a really good manager and really good man as well.

"I just went there to keep fit (after leaving Hereford) and he offered me a contract after a few weeks. Just being in and around the lads on matchdays and training every day keeps you in good shape - I enjoyed my time there."

Wright may have spent a short time on the books of Hereford at the start of last season, but his time at Edgar Street was brief and the defender admits his knowledge of the National League North remains minimal.

However, Wright is hoping that will all change as he bids to add to his four career promotions.

"I need five," he added succinctly.

MORE PILGRIMS: United hope to sign keeper this week - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston 3 Norwich 3 - report

MORE PILGRIMS: Garner still has title ambitions - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott happy with attacking options - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United sign defender - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Chairman has 'hope' for new squad - news

MORE PILGRIUMS: Elliott hopes play-off heroics can bring additional sharpness - news