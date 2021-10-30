Boston United can 'be up there at the end of the season' - Scott Duxbury believes 'horrible' wins will help Pilgrims push up National League North table

Scott Duxbury. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Scott Duxbury believes Boston United have plenty of time to claw their way back into a National League North title race.

The Pilgrims put a frustrating FA Cup exit at Stratford behind them last Saturday to leave Blyth Spartans with a 1-0 victory, backing that up with Tuesday's 2-1 home win against York City.

“We’ve not won as many games as we’d have liked, but it’s a long season,” said left back Duxbury, who won this division with Stockport County.

“We need to keep grafting, working hard and if you can win most of your home games then come away and win those three points that are horrible then we’ll be up there by the end of the season.”

Duxbury was speaking following the victory at Blyth, but three further points against York has propelled United up to an even more enticing position of fifth, eight points behind leaders Fylde - another of the defender's former clubs - but with a game in hand.

“We’ve got enough quality in the squad to get results,” Duxbury added.

“Last season we got a few results just by doing the basics, and with the fans behind us as well it gives you that extra 10 per cent.”

