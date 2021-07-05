Boston United could make signing this week - Elliott

Boston United are hoping to complete another new signing this week.
Manager Craig Elliott has been speaking with a defensive target and hopes to get the deal over the line in the coming days.
"I'm in talks with a centre back," he said.
"I was hoping it'd be done last week but I'm hoping we can get something done this week at the latest."
Elliott has been running the rule over a select few trialists since pre-season training returned last Thursday, and has labelled his squad's attitude 'first class'.
Some of the hopefuls could be involved in Friday's friendly at Matlock Town (KO 7.45pm).
"There's not too many (trialists)," he said.
"A couple of defenders, we're looking at some young lads.
"We've also got one midfield lad and that's it really.
"We've got a couple more signings to try to sort out which I'm hopeful we can do it this week."
MORE PILGRIMS: Manger praises 'first class' attitudes as training resumes - news
MORE PILGRIMS: United fans - pictures
MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United in training - pictures
MORE PILGRIMS: Byrne links up with familiar foes - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Fan completes Pride Kit Challenge - news
MORE PILGRIMS: Clubs vote for salary cap - news