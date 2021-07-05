Boston United could make signing this week - Elliott

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United are hoping to complete another new signing this week.

Manager Craig Elliott has been speaking with a defensive target and hopes to get the deal over the line in the coming days.

"I'm in talks with a centre back," he said.

"I was hoping it'd be done last week but I'm hoping we can get something done this week at the latest."

Some of the hopefuls could be involved in Friday's friendly at Matlock Town (KO 7.45pm).

"There's not too many (trialists)," he said.

"A couple of defenders, we're looking at some young lads.

"We've also got one midfield lad and that's it really.

"We've got a couple more signings to try to sort out which I'm hopeful we can do it this week."

MORE PILGRIMS: United fans - pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United in training - pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Byrne links up with familiar foes - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Fan completes Pride Kit Challenge - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Clubs vote for salary cap - news