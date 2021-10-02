Boston United must be wary of 'bang up for it' East Thurrock, says Jordan Burrow

Jordan Burrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jordan Burrow believes East Thurrock United will arrive at the Jakemans Community Stadium 'bang up' for causing an FA Cup upset.

However, the in-form Boston United attacker is adamant the Pilgrims are also champing at the bit ahead of today's third qualifying round clash.

"It'll be brilliant to try to do well but we've got East Thurrock, who will be bang up for it," Burrow said.

"It'll be a tough game but we want to get a winning run going.

"You have to respect every opposition. They've got to this stage of the competition and they're only a league below us.

"They'll be a decent team - teams come to this lovely stadium and good pitch and enjoy and express themselves.

"We've got to be bang up for it, but we will be ."

The Essex-based Rocks booked their visit to Lincolnshire following a 3-2 victory over Needham Market in a second qualifying round replay.

However, that is East Thurrock's only victory since September 4, a sequence that has included two draws and two defeats, most notably last weekend's 5-1 reverse at Haringey Borough.

They currently sit 18th in the Isthmian Premier Division with one win from seven league contests.

United are unbeaten in the competiton since their second round 2-1 replay defeat to then-League One Rochdale in December 2019, forced to withdraw last season due to cases of Covid-19.

Burrow has scored in his two previous FA Cup appearances for Boston, last season's 4-2 victory over AFC Mansfield and last month's 6-0 drubbing of Corby Town.

Now the forward - who has netted in back-to-back games after last weekend's strike against Guiseley - is hoping the Pilgrims can now make it four straight wins at the Jakemans Community Stadium as Boston look

"For me, personally, getting a goal in the cup has given me a little more confidence. These things can help strikers.

"I'd love to do well in the FA Cup.

"People still talk fondly of the Rochdale game a couple of years ago, the atmospheres that night, by all accounts, was brilliant."

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott ready for Rocks test - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Midfielder takes on role at Doncaster Rovers - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United extend Leake loan - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Big win in FA Youth Cup - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Fans gallery - photos

MORE PILGRIMS: Loanee Spokes took advice from ex-Pilgrims before switch - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United 2 Guiseley 1 - photos