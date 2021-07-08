Boston United put fitness first as they prepare for first game since January

United's squad will return to match action against Matlock. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott will be concentrating on giving his players minutes as Boston United play their first game since January on Friday night.

The Pilgrims, who reported back for training last week, will travel to face Northern Premier League Matlock Town (KO 7.45pm).

“There’s a lot of things to be looking forward to. Playing again and in front of fans as well,” manager Elliott said.

“It’s an exciting time and pre-season’s good when you get that first game.

“The first 10 days, including the Matlock game, will purely be about fitness.

“My focus will be on getting the minutes in for the players. Training before the game will be purely fitness based.”

United may include trialists in their line up on Friday, while the Gladiators’ side could see ex-Pilgrims Ryan Qualter, Jonathan Wafula and Callum Chippendale in action, Qualter and Wafula having played under Elliott at Shaw Lane and Boston.

“They’re players that have played for me and who are good friends, who I had good times with over the years,” said Elliott.

“It’ll be nice to see them and I’m sure it’ll be a hard game as well.”

Indeed, Elliott believes Matlock will be among the teams pushing for promotion in a very competitive division.

“I’ve been looking at it as an outsider. That league’s going to be very tough,” he continued.

“There’s six or seven teams with really strong squads, Matlock being one.

“I think they’ll be up there.”

MORE PILGRIMS: Tickets on sale for first game in front of fans at new stadium - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott reacts to fixture schedule - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United's fixtures revealed - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Could United make signing this week? - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United fans - pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United in training - pictures