'Everyone's playing for their shirt!' Jake Wright jnr says Boston United squad are 110% behind interim boss Paul Green

Jake Wright jnr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Wright jnr knows that every member of the Boston United squad are 'playing for the shirt', following the departure of Craig Elliott.

The incoming Pilgrims manager - whether that be an external applicant or interim boss Paul Green - will undoubtedly bring their own ideas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And striker Wright jnr knows it is down to him and his teammates to impress.

"It's a fresh start for everyone," he told the club's YouTube channel following Saturday's goalless draw at Gloucester City.

"Everyone was playing realistically for their shirt. There's a possibility the new manager may be here watching, you just don't know."

Wright jnr was a player who always impressed former boss Elliott, who tried hard to get him to move to York Street following two loan spells from York City.

Elliott also stuck by the attacker during his long-term hamstring injury.

"I can't thank the staff (enough) for everything they've done for me over the years," Wright added.

"They've believed in me when other people haven't and given me time.

"I can't thank them enough, I really do mean that.

"A lot's changed in a week, with Craig going. I'm sad to see him go, I've got a lot of time for him, he's looked after me over the years."

Wright added that he 'respect the decisions made from above' and that the side are fully behind teammate Green as he takes on managerial duties.

"Greeny is an influential player in the dressing room," he said.

"I wish him all the best and the lads will give him 110 per cent."

MORE PILGRIMS: Former striker joins Championship club - news

MORE PILGRIMS: How Boston loan helped Gordon face Premier League Wolves - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Leesley reveals what Green brings to side - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Green says players have set a standard - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Gloucester 0 United 0 - report

MORE PILGRIMS: Defender recalled by Sheffield United - news