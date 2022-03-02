Boston United stars could be back for 'important time' of season

jake Wrihght jnr remains sidelined. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"How long's a piece of string?"

That was Paul Cox's response when asked if he could put a timescale on when his injured stars would return to the Boston United teamsheet.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Paul Green's season may be over after picking up a shoulder injury at Spennymoor Town, Jordan Burrow, Jake Wright snr and Jay Rollins were seen warming up on the Jakemans Community Stadium pitch prior to the weekend's victory over Kettering Town.

The trio looked to be moving freely and well, and indeed Burrow and Rollins may be close to returns.

But getting the all clear from the medical staff and reaching Cox's desired levels of match fitness remain hurdles.

However, Cox holds out hope of getting some of his star players back in the side for what could be vital games at the end of the campaign.

"This is my frustration since I've been here," said Cox, took on the job in late January with the injury list almost as long as the list of fit players.

Jordan Burrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"We've lost Greeny, who could walk into any side at this level. Burrow would do the same.

"Jake Wright, jnr and snr, you can go through a list but it feels endless.

"I feel like I've been trying to do the job with both hands tied behind my back, but hopefully we can get some big players back to this level of football.

"My anxiety is getting them back fit and match fit and sharp. But we could get good players back at an important time of the season."

Jay Rollins. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Target man Burrow has divided fans this season, but his stock has certainly risen since picking up a calf injury in December's FA Trophy victory over Kidderminster Harriers. A case of you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone.

James Hanson - back from injury and playing his first two games under Cox this week - may, however, have something to say about that while the shirt remains his.

Rollins, the club's longest serving player, looked poised for a big campaign in the summer, only to pick up a long-term knee injury in pre-season.

He made his return off the bench in February's draw with Southport, but a heavy challenge in the county cup defeat at Gainsborough has seen him miss the past two games.

Jake Wright snr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Another who has played little football this season is Wright snr, the defender making five appearances before a hamstring problem and hernia issue have left him sidelined since October.

The younger Wright had scored nine times in 19 appearances before his injury woes returned.

After missing al but one game of the shortened 2020-21 season with a hamstring problem he is now out of action due to the same problem.

MORE PILGRIMS: Alfreton v United postponed - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Pollock happy with debut - news

Paul Green. Photo: Oliver Atkin

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Kettering Town in pictures - gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: Ntumba Massank reflects on his debut and spell at Manchester United - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox says Pilgrims deserved win - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United 3 Kettering Town 2 - report