Andi Thanoj can make Boston United return but Paul Green's season could be over

Andi Thanoj. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Andi Thanoj will be allowed to return to the Jakemans Community Stadium for the first time since August as Boston United prepare to face Kettering Town.

The midfielder's five-month ban from all football related activity has ended this week, meaning he can once again link up with the squad.

But because he has been unable to train with the club since last year, it is unlikely he will feature in the matchday squad.

Thanoj was last involved with the Pilgrims as an unused substitute in August's 2-1 victory over Curzon Ashton.

While Thanoj is keen to get his season up and running again, Paul Green's campaign could be over.

The 38-year-old has been out of action since last month's 1-1 draw at Spennymoor and is awaiting a shoulder operation.

"We've lost Greeny for what might the season now," manager Paul Cox said.

"The date he's due back, if we were to make the play-offs, it'd be fantastic as he might be back in the frame for them."

