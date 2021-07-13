Danny Elliot joins Boston United.. fresh from winning National League play-offs with Hartlepool

Danny Elliott celebrates following the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Striker Danny Elliott has joined Boston United - fresh from helping Hartlepool United win promotion to the Football League.

The former Port Vale, Chester and Alfreton Town attacker, 25, netted from the spot in Pools' shootout victory over Torquay United in June's National League play-off final.

"Danny comes here on the back of a recent promotion with Hartlepool, so is full of confidence," manager Craig Elliott told bufc.co.uk.

"After meeting Danny, he had a real desire to continue to be successful, so I am delighted that he felt he could do that at Boston United.

"He has caught the eye on a number of occasions with his raw pace and eye for goal. He is at a perfect age to continue to improve and I am looking forward to working with him this season."

Elliott - who will wear squad number 14 - came through the Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa youth set ups and szpent time in the USA with the Long Island Rough Riders and in Spain with San Cristóbal.

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex-United duo join Weymouth - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ex players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United announce squad numbers - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Matlock 3 United 2 - photo gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: United fan relives Euro 2020 Wembley semi win - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Floodlights back up - news