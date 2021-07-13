Danny Elliott scores winner on Boston United debut to secure county cup win at Lincoln United

Danny Elliott. Photo: Getty Images

Danny Elliott grabbed a debut goal to earn Boston United victory over Lincoln United.

With almost the final kick of the game the striker - who was unveiled as a Pilgrim this afternoon - fired home from a tight angle after Ellis Spencer had parried his initial header.

A trip to Stamford awaits Boston after their victory in this Lincs Senior Cup competition - a game they dominated but were forced to earn their victory.

Matt Tootle opened the scoring - and his Pilgrims account - in the 32nd minute with a neat finish, the right back drilling past Ross Woolley at his near post from 16 yards out after the ball was allowed the cross the box.

At last the Whites' resolve was finally broken after Boston had bossed proceedings but been unable to open the scoring.

Jordan Burrow had curled one over after being set free by Joe Leesley's through ball over the top and Woolley had made an impressive reaction save to tip over Andy Butler's back post header.

As pressure mounted Tootle had also seen an earlier effort cleared off the line by Tristan Skerritt and Lincoln's Tom Williams took one in the gut from close range as Fraser Preston drilled goalwards.

But after all that dominance it was Lincoln who grabbed the second, Andy Yanssen beating Peter Crook from the edge of the box in the 41st minute, his side's first effort on goal.

There was still time for Burrow to ensure the visitors went into the half time break ahead, forcing home from close range two minutes later.

The second half brought a spate of substitutions with ex-Derby County and Stockport keeper Josh Barnes, Shane Byrne and Elliot handed their debuts.

Terry Hawkridge, who had also arrived off the bench, forced a save from Woolley as he cut inside and powered an effort too close to the Lincoln stopper.

Former Scunthorpe United midfielder George Hornshaw was the next to make his debut as the changes continued.

Lincoln levelled in the 75th minute, Barnes' attempted punch to clear a corner was unconvincing and - following some pinball in the six yard box - assistant Will Murray signalled Callum Foster had forced the ball over the line.

Boston penalty appeals were dismissed after Foster slid in for the ball in his own area, missed it but floored Elliott.

In a busy few minutes for the Lincoln captain, Foster then breathed a sigh of relief as a cross struck him but was smothered on the line by replacement keeper Ellis Spencer.

Hornshaw blasted a hopeful strike well over the Whites' box before Spencer had to palm away Elliott's goalbound effort.

But - as the final whistle approached - Elliott had the final say.

LINCOLN: Woolley (Spencer 60), Skerritt, Baker, K. Smith, Millard, Nichol, Foster, R. Smith (Buckthorp 80), Williams, McMenemy, Yanssen (L. Smith 47); Subs (not used): Swinn, West, Wilinson.

PILGRIMS: Crook (Barnes HT), Tootle, Duxbury, Garner, Green (Byrne 55), Burrow (Elliott 55), Butler (Shgiels 55), Dimaio (Platt 66), J. Preston, F. Preston (Hornshaw 66), Leesley (Hawkridge 55).

