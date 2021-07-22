Defender Jake Wright joins Boston United

Jake Wright. Photo: Getty Images

Defender Jake Wright has joined Boston United.

The centre back ended last season with League Two Mansfield Town after beginning the campaign with National League North rivals Hereford.

The 35-year-old has also featured for Sheffield United, Crawley Town and Oxford United - and is not to be confused with his Pilgrims nameske, also a former Blade.

"I am really pleased to bring in a player of Jake Wright's calibre," manager Craig Elliott told bufc.co.uk.

"Jake has shown in his career that he knows what is needed to be involved in promotion-winning teams.

"Giving us that natural left-sided balance and leadership, he will be a great signing for us.

"Jake's desire to sign for us was second-to-none and I sincerely hope he will be successful for Boston United."

Wright will wear squad number 16 at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

