Former Boston United manager Adam Murray joins Championship club

Adam Murray. Photo: Eric Brown

Former Boston United manager Adam Murray has joined the management team at Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion.

He will be the assistant to new head coach Valérien Ismaël, who he worked with at Barnsley.

Murray, 39, was Ismaël's number two at Oakwell as the Tykes secured a play-off spot in the the Championship last season.

“In this industry I think it’s really difficult to find people who you are on the same wavelength as; who trust you, and that you trust," Murray told West Brom's website.

“We hit it off straight away at Barnsley and, as the season went on, our ideas were the same. It clicked and as soon as he said there might be a chance to join him – though I’ve had some good years at Barnsley – it was an opportunity that was too good to turn down.

“I think when you meet someone and you know that it’s right, whether that be in your career or your personal life, I think it’s important to be around those people. People who know what you can offer."

Murray joined the Pilgrims as manager in 2016 following the departure of Dennis Greene, but resigned the following season with the club in the National League relegation zone.

MORE PILGRIMS: Byrne links up with familiar foes - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Fan completes Pride Kit Challenge - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Clubs vote for salary cap - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Burrow excited to return to training - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Trialists to link up with Pilgrims - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott hopes to use Premier League club friendly as scouting mission - news