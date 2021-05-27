VIDEO: Craig Elliott meets with Boston United transfer target, Leesley looks Jakemans bound and versatility is key for Jordan Preston

A look at another interested week for Boston United, in which manager Craig Elliott discusses transfer targets, Joe Leesley's possible return and the versatility of Jordan Preston.

Links to all articles mentioned below:

MORE PILGRIMS: Leesley looks set for United return - news

This week's United video round-up.

MORE PILGRIMS: Jordan Preston signs for Boston - interview

Plus more United articles...

MORE PILGRIMS: Key National League North dates announced - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott wants United to be fittest in league - news

MORE PILGRIMS: How social media has changed pre-season for Elliott - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Looking to forge close ties with Premier and Football League clubs - news

MORE PILGRIMS: This week at United - video