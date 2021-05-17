Simon Weaver hints winger Joe Leesley set for Boston United return

Joe Leesley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Joe Leesley looks set to return to Boston United, according to Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver.

The winger enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at the Jakemans Community Stadium last season, netting four times in 12 appearances.

Leesley returned to Welby Road after the National League North season was made null and void and still has a year left on his Town contract.

However, Weaver doesn't see the player's future with the Sulphurites.

"Joe Leesley still has another year with us but it is looking like he will stay with Boston United for next season," Weaver, a former Pilgrims defender, told the Harrogate Advertiser.

While no deal has been confirmed, United manager Craig Elliott has made it clear he wants Leesley - who has had loan spells at League Two Stevenage and National League Stockport County in recent seasons - to return to Boston.

MORE PILGRIMS: Striker is first summer signing - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Keeper Frestle remains in plans - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Former United player heading to Wembley - news

MORE PILGRIUMS: Thewlis on his Pilgrims exit - news