John Ramshaw takes charge of Boston United 24 years after first coming close to landing the role

John Ramshaw. Photo: Peter Short

John Ramshaw is taking charge of Boston United this evening - 24 years after first applying for the role.

The Pilgrims assistant has taken on managerial duties at Kidderminster Harriers this evening as Paul Cox recovers from illness.

For Ramshaw, the opportunity is perhaps one he thought he missed out on after coming close to landing the role in 1998.

"I was interviewed for the job and it was between Steve Evans and myself," explained Ramshaw, who was managing Hucknall at the time.

"Steve got it and the club went on to do great things.

"It was very disappointing but I'm here now. I got there in the end."

One story tells that the United board had agreed on appointing Ramshaw, only for an overnight change of heart.

Evans, of course, guided United to two promotions and a stint in the Football League.

But the fallout from his two periods at the helm - which included the illegal payments scandal which and the club entering a CVA - saw United demoted down to the UniBond Premier and come close to liquidation.

There's nothing Ramshaw can do to alter history, but he is enjoying life at the Jakemans Community Stadium and hoping he can play his part in a Pilgrims promotion.

"I'm loving it, it's a lovely club with a beautiful infrastructure," Newcastle-born Ramshaw added.

"The club has everything in its locker to be successful and the gaffer and I hope we can take it to the next level."

Ramshaw, who was on the books of Notts County as a player, had a stint as a Nottingham Forest youth coach, before turning his hand to management.

After a spell as Shepshed Charterhouse's player-coach, he moved to Oakham United in 1986, signing a young Dion Dublin.

Since then he has managed Sutton Town, Hucknall, Leed Town, Kidsgrove Athletic, Lincoln United, Shepshed Dynamo, Eastwood Town and Hinckley while being assistant at Shepshed, Eastwood on two occasions, Arnold Town, Hednesford Town Torquay United and Kettering Town.

In recent years Ramshaw, who also had a post as Mansfield Town's academy director, has seen his career entwined with current boss Cox.

"I'm very happy to be a number two now," he added.

"I gave up being a manager but, without blowing my own trumpet, I was a successful non-league manager and Paul and I have worked very closely together.

"He was my assistant at a couple of clubs and we sat down over a beer one night and I said 'I think it's time for you to start taking charge of things'. It's been a successful transition."

