Jordan Preston leaves Boston United for league rivals

Jordan Preston. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Attacker Jordan Preston has left Boston United.

The summer arrival has linked up with National League North rivals Spennymoor Town after failing to make a regular place his own at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

In the colours of Gateshead, Preston was the last player to score a goal in front of fans at United's former York Street home, also netting the first goal in front of fans at the new stadium in the 5-0 pre-season win over Lincoln City.

But after suffering injury at the start of the campaign, the 26-year-old was unable to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up, leaving having netting two goals in 10 starts and 13 further appearances off the bench.

Preston's ability to perform in a number of positions perhaps worked against him as Danny Elliott, Jake wright jnr and his younger brother Fraser took on the goalscoring mantle, with Jordan Burrow and James Hanson preferred in the target man role.

Preston also found himself competing with a number of teammates for the wider roles.

His best performances for the club arguably came in midfield around the turn of the year.

