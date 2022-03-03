"They know how to win!" Boston United boss Cox delighted with his midfield options

Andi Thanoj was an unused substitute on Saturday. Photo Oliver Atkin

The reunion of Brad Abbot and Andi Thanoj is putting a smile on faces, according to Boston United boss Paul Cox.

Abbott has featured in the past two matches after returning to the club from Spennymoor Town, while Thanoj is available once more after completing his five-month ban for gambling.

The duo have formed a formidable midfield partnership since both being initially brought to the club by former manager Craig Elliott in 2017.

Alongside current teammate Tom Platt, the trio helped the Pilgrims reach the 2019-20 play-off final.

Despite having to train alone after being banned from all footballing activity, Thanoj was named on the bench for Saturday's 3-2 victory over Kettering Town.

The decision raised a few eyebrows, but Cox was impressed with what he saw in just one training session.

"The proof of the pudding is he was on the bench," Cox said when asked about the Albanian-born midfielder's involvement.

"Bless him, I gave him the option and he wanted to be involved.

"Everybody knows the kid's a good player."

Shane Byrne, Ben Sault and Finlay Armond are also vying for a midfield slot but, with the club still suffering an injury crisis, Cox was just happy to have options in the position, bolstered by last week's arrival of Scott Pollock.

He added: "Andi's come in, Brad's put a smile on everyone's face.

"They bring that mentality, they know how to win football matches.

"And the boy Pollock is a good player and I think the more we integrate him the more you'll see how good he is."

