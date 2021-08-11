MATCH DAY: Car schools, the same breakfast for a decade and the only name that matters - how Boston United's Scott Garner prepares for a game

Scott Garner on his match day rituals. Photos: Oliver Atkin

In part two of our series documenting how Boston United staff get ready for a typical; home game, defender Scott Garner talks us through a typical day prior to kick off...

I wake up early on match day. I do like to go to the gym for a little tickle session and jacuzzi, but I don't normally get the chance to do that these days with having a little boy.

I have scrambled egg for breakfast or egg on toast. I've had that every Saturday for about the last 10 years. That's not even a superstition, I just like it. I don't really have any superstitions. For me, like in everyday life, it's just about getting on with it.

I leave my house in Coventry around 10.45am to go meet Shane Byrne and Andi Thanoj in Leicester and we travel in together. It's good having Byrnesy to meet up with as he drives. Thanoj comes up with a million excuses why he can't. But we've got a really good car school and enjoy coming in together.

I take a little pasta bowl and a Lucozade Sport with me for the drive up to stay hydrated and fuelled up.

We get to the stadium where we have to meet at 1.30pm. It's always a good laugh in the changing room, good to be sociable with everyone.

Then we start getting our minds on the game. The gaffer comes in and tells us his team. I always have to ask someone what the team is as I'm only listening out for my name. That's what you really want to hear, so you don't really listen out to hear who else is playing.

It's interesting to see who's in the team and listen to what the gaffer says, then you start looking into the formation a bit more and think about your job, work through corners and set-pieces and everything like that.

Then about 2.10pm we come out for the warm-up and from then on you're in game mode.

It's a long day but a good day, especially when you win. Everything you do all day from the minute you wake up goes into winning the game, so if it works out then you're happy. If you lose it's always disappointing.

