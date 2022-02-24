New Boston United head scout Luke Clark reveals the type of players manager Paul Cox has charged him with recruiting

Clark and son Dixon at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

New Boston United head scout Luke Clark says the reaction to him taking on the role has been 'overwhelming' - but now he is focussed on helping Paul Cox's side get their promotion push back on track.

The 36-year-old was offered job after the recent departure of Richard Boryszczuk, who is expected to link up with ex-manager Craig Elliott at his next club.

But after a few days of messages from well wishers and calls from agents looking to get their players through the door at the Jakemans Community Stadium, Clark's mission is to help United make the most of their season.

"It's been quite overwhelming, I've had lots of messages of support from fans, players and lots of people have been in contact," he said, before turning his mind back to the job at hand.

"We're looking hard to bring one or two fresh faces in to re-energise the squad.

"For the existing players it's important they see players coming in, it gives them a fresh lease of life as well.

"Paul has a reputation for developing players from the lower leagues, so a lot of people are getting in contact.

Luke Clark is the new head scout at Boston United.

"But we're looking for a mix. Young hungry players who have got a pedigree to come in and give us energy, as well as proven players like Brad (Abbott), who we've brought in and which we're delighted with."

Cox has put together a blueprint of the type of player he wants to add to his squad, and he, Clark and the club's scouting network will put their heads together to try to add the correct personnel.

"I'll flag players up but, the manager's very clear in what he wants in terms of mindset and having that will to win and drive and determination," Clark continued.

"He sets the criteria and I look at my black book and see what fits the profile.

"We have to make sure we get the right people in at the right places. There's still a lot to play for this season."

Newcastle-based Clark joined the Pilgrims' scouting team in the summer, having previously worked in player identification and coaching with other clubs.

He is also an FA-qualified coach in football and futsal and has worked with his local regional talent centre in the women's game.

"I'll cover a broader area but still predominantly be around the north east and utilise the coverage we have with the team," added Clark who watch upcoming opponents as well as oversee the club's scouting team, some of whom worked under Boryszczuk and others who Cox has brought in from former club Kettering.

"We're really well covered across the country which is great, and the quality of their reports is great."

After taking on the role, Clark is determined to continue his former mentor's good work but also add his own spin, stating: "I can't undervalue the learning I've taken from Rich.

"He's very popular with our fanbase and he's been a great support.

"But at the same time you have to make it your own and do things your own way. I want to get a balance, not ripping up the rule book but bringing in new ideas as well."

