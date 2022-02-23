Brad Abbott 'jumped at chance' to return to Boston United to meet up with old pals and former manager

Brad Abbott is back at Boston United.

A lot has changed at Boston United since Brad Abbott left in the summer of 2020.

However, there were still plenty of familiar faces to greet him when he returned to the club last night.

Luke Shiels, Jay Rollins, Jake Wright jnr, Tom Platt, Peter Crook, Scott Garner and Andi Thanoj all lined up alongside the midfielder when he played what many thought was his final game for the Pilgrims, the 2020 play-off final defeat to Altrincham.

Acquaintances were renewed last night as Abbott made his return after rejoining from Spennymoor Town as Boston were beaten 3-1 at Kidderminster Harriers, while a few new friendships were formed.

"It's nice to be back," Abbott told the Pilgrims' YouTube channel.

"I'm familiar with a lot of the lads.

"There's a lot of lads in the squad I've never played with. I've come in and not had a training session, so it'll be good to get to know how a lot of the lads play.

"The boys are established players at this level, they've got promotions and got to play-off finals, done at at this level and above."

Abbott is also familiar with the ways of manager Paul Cox, who was missing last night due to illness.

"I had a brief spell with the gaffer at Barrow when I went on loan from Barnsley," Abbott added.

"It was only for a month towards the nd of a season and I played a few games under him, enjoyed it.

"When he got in touch I wanted to come back to a club I enjoy being at."

Boston have moved from York Street to the Jakemans Community Stadium during the time Abbott has spent with Spennymoor and, previously, Grantham Town.

But the midfielder won a penalty and set-up the winning goal as Moors left with a 2-1 victory in August.

But in recent weeks Abbott has suffered a frustrating time with the club he joined at the start of the campaign.

"Football's a strange game, I hit the ground running there and for various reasons I've not been getting the game time that I've been wanting," Abbott said.

"Boston were a club looking to take me so I jumped at the chance to come back."

