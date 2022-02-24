Three points is Paul Cox's biggest concern as Boston United face his former club Kettering Town

Paul Cox quit Kettering for Boston last month. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United boss Paul Cox is die to face former club Kettering Town for the first time since his January departure this weekend - but the Pilgrims boss says the only thing on his mind will be picking up three points.

Cox quit the Poppies for the Jakemans Community Stadium last month, with Ian Culverhouse and his assistant Paul Bastock, Boston's all-time appearance record holder, filling the vacated dug-out at Latimer Park.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a twist of fate, it was Culverhouse who pushed Cox close for the United job following the departure of Craig Elliott, Town since leapfrogging the Pilgrims in the National League North table as both sides fight for a play-off spot.

Some Kettering fans have taken to social media to suggest they'll be bringing toy snakes to the away end to show their displeasure at the manner of their former boss' departure this Saturday (KO 3pm), but Cox - who aims to be back in the dug-out after missing Tuesday's defeat at Kidderminster through illness - wants to let the football do the talking.

"There's been a lot said," Cox explained.

"I think I've kept a dignified silence for my own reasons. There will be time to talk about how and why at a later date.

"But it'll be a great game, for one, more than anything, as it stands they're above us in the table and that makes us want to win for the right reasons.

"The fixture's got all the ingredients to be a cracking football match.

"It doesn't matter who we're playing, we need to start winning football matches consistently. And if we don't win then we have to make sure we don't lose to them.

"It's going to be fine lines between successful and not this season."

Cox has some insider knowledge, having managed the majority of the Poppies squad in their promotion push this term.

He added: "I know the boys inside out and I'm still really proud of what they've achieved in a relatively small space of time.

"I'll have inside knowledge, but for 90 minutes it's about trying to win a game of football.

"I get on with them all, they're all brilliant lads. But they know my mindset and I know theirs, and we'll all want to win.

"It's as simple as that. I'll give them all a hug afterwards as that's who I am and I like to think I've had a little impact in the mindset that's there at the minute.

"It took a lot of hard work to put that together, and you do get a sense of pride of how they've done, even though I've left.

"But it's Saturday afternoon and it will be a massive three points for us."

MORE PILGRIMS: Brad Abbott jumped at chance of United reunion - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ramshaw takes charge after 24 year wait - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Abbott makes shock return - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox wants to change Pilgrims mindset - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Chorley v United postponed - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Jay Rollins keen to impress new boss - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Ramshaw expects twists and turns - news