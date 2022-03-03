New date for Alfreton Town versus Boston United

Boston United's trip to National League North rivals Alfreton has been re-arranged for later this month.
The two sides were due to meet on Tuesday, but the contests was postponed for a second time due to a waterlogged pitch at the Impact Arena.
The match was originally scheduled for Boxing Day.
However, the two sides will now meet in Derbyshire on Tuesday, March 15 (KO 7.45pm).
