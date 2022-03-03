New date for Alfreton Town versus Boston United

The match has been re-arranged for this month. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's trip to National League North rivals Alfreton has been re-arranged for later this month.

The two sides were due to meet on Tuesday, but the contests was postponed for a second time due to a waterlogged pitch at the Impact Arena.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was originally scheduled for Boxing Day.

However, the two sides will now meet in Derbyshire on Tuesday, March 15 (KO 7.45pm).

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox delighted with midfield options - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Injured Pilgrims could return at vital time - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Alfreton v United postponed - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Pollock happy with debut - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Kettering Town in pictures - gallery