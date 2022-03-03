New date for Alfreton Town versus Boston United

National League North rivals to meet later this month

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:02 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:04 pm
The match has been re-arranged for this month. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's trip to National League North rivals Alfreton has been re-arranged for later this month.

The two sides were due to meet on Tuesday, but the contests was postponed for a second time due to a waterlogged pitch at the Impact Arena.

The match was originally scheduled for Boxing Day.

However, the two sides will now meet in Derbyshire on Tuesday, March 15 (KO 7.45pm).

