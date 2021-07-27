Notts County will be 'hardest game' of pre-season, says Boston United boss Craig Elliott

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott believes his Boston United side will face their toughest test of pre-season tonight.

The Pilgrims will welcome Notts County to the Jakemans Community Stadium.

And Elliott expects the National League side to be a stern opponent.

"I think it'll be our hardest game," he said.

"They've got a great squad and some top top players.

"I spoke to their manager (head coach Ian Burchnall) last week and he said he's bringing a good team as well.

"Plus it's a midweek game as well, something to look forward to."

A new shuttle bus service taking fans from the town centre to the new stadium will operate for the first time this evening. More details are available here.

Meanwhile, for those unable to attend, you can watch the game via live stream. More details are available here.

