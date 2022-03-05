Paul Cox wants Boston United to finish season 'with a bang' - beginning with Leamington contest

Paul Cox wants United to end the season well. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox wants his Boston United side to finish the season with a bang.

Although the new Pilgrims boss says there is still work to do installing a new DNA into the dressing room, he remains hopeful of an upturn in fortunes.

"When I came there there was no DNA in the side, the players said that," Cox said, looking to imposing his style on the team and give it what he wants to be a more rugged identity.

"We look more like a side with a DNA. We're erratic in the final third and can get better, but it's early days.

"I've been here a month and it takes longer to get a group of players singing from the same hymn sheet.

"But I want to finish the season with a bang. It'll be lovely to hit a bit of momentum with a bit of belief."

Next up for the Pilgrims are 13th-place Leamington, who visit the Jakemans Community Stadium this afternoon (KO 3pm).

Paul Holleran's Brakes, who beat United 2-0 in Warwickshire in September, have lost just one of their past four matches, a 2-1 reverse at Bradford park Avenue coming amidst wins over Chester and Chorley and a draw with Kettering.

The are currently three places and five points behind United, Cox's side currently two off the play-off spots.

Leamington will make their first visit to the Jakemans Community Stadium as they meet the Pilgrims in Lincolnshire for the first time since August 2019, when a Jordan Thewlis goal earned Boston a 1-0 win in a game which saw four red cards brandished.

