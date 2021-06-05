Shaun Pearson returns to Lincolnshire

Shaun Pearson. Photo: Getty Images

Shaun Pearson has returned to Lincolnshire.

The former Boston United, Spalding United and Stamford centre back has rejoined Grimsby Town after leaving National League side Wrexham.

Pearson, 32, was part of the 2010 treble-winning Pilgrims side which lifted the Lincs Senior Cup, UniBond Cup and the UniBond Play-Off final.

After defeat with United in the 2010-11 Blue Square North Play-Offs, Pearson followed managers Rob Scott and Paul Hurst to Blundell Park, where he helped the Mariners win promotion to the Football League in 2016.

After four years in Wales, Pearson has returned to Grimsby to again link up with Hurst.

"I was very close (to signing a new Wrexham contract),” he told grimsby-town.co.uk.

“I had not even spoken to the gaffer at that point but has been a crazy, crazy few days and people say you should never be surprised in football but this week has definitely surprised me!

“The gaffer gave me a call, we have a few good conversations and it moved pretty quickly and I am just delighted to be back here and I cannot wait to get started.”

Several former Boston United players have linked up with new clubs this summer.

Meanwhile, former Pilgrims, Lincoln City and Scunthorpe United attacker Jonathan Margetts has joined Belper Town.

MORE PILGRIMS: Familiar foes could be advantage - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Former United players on the move - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Vote of no confidence not carried - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Winger looks Boston bound - news