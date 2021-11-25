Boston United loan can help Sheffield United keeper Marcus Dewhurst fulfil international ambitions

Marcus Dewhurst kept his first clean sheet for Boston United against Darlington. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Marcus Dewhurst hopes his Boston United move can help him fulfil his international ambitions - in both the short and long term.

The 20-year-old Sheffield United loanee makes no secret of his ambitions to represent the Blades and his country.

Current England number one Jordan Pickford cut his teeth in the National League North with Alfreton, and Dewhurst - who is currently with United until January - hopes more match experience at this level will play an important part in his education.

“Hopefully, I can keep gaining experience and then get a (Football) League move, that's the club's plan” said Dewhurst.

“I want to play for Sheffield United and England. I want to push forward and try to make a big career for myself.”

Dewhurst has represented England at under 17, 18, 19 and 20 levels.

While he remains on the Three Lions radar, the ex-Solihull Moors, Carlisle United and Guiseley loanee wants to put in some eyecatching performances to stake his claim for more game time.

He added: “It’s tough now, because there’s more keepers involved with the under 21 set-up, but I was there for a while and didn’t get selected for the last few camps.

“But this will be great for me and hopefully help me get back into the England set up.”

The young stopper claimed the man of the match champagne as he earned his first clean sheet in Tuesday's 2-0 win against 10-man Darlington.

MORE PILGRIMS: Fans gallery - in pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Darlington - in pictures