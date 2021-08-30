"This team is capable of anything!" Six-point Bank Holiday haul just the start for Boston United, says Jake Wright jnr

Jake Wright jnr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Jake Wright jnr believes there is plenty more to come from this Boston United squad.

The striker notched his first of the season in today's 2-1 win at Bradford Park Avenue.

But after seeing Boston pick up six points in three days, Wright jnr believes this is just the start of things to come.

"We're getting chances. We'd like to put them away a bit more but another three points and a great weekend," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"I wouldn't say (winning by one-goal margins is) a concern, The positives are we're getting in positions and getting chances.

"We've had a long time out with Covid, but we're coming back and eventually we'll be tucking them away and be winning three or four-nil."

Wright jnr has plenty of faith in this season's squad.

He added: "On paper, everyone knows we've got a great squad. There's a good atmosphere and going forward I think it'll be a successful season.

"We had a bit of a slow start, which wasn't ideal, but moving forward we take momentum into the next game and believe in ourselves.

"If we believe in ourselves this team is capable of anything."

