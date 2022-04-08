"We need to take the shackles off!" James Hanson wants Boston United to go for broke at Curzon Ashton

James Hanson believes Boston United must go for broke as they look to secure a top-seven finish.

The experienced target man knows a thing or two about promotion, having won League One with Sheffield United and helped Bradford City up via the League Two play-offs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now he's looking to complete a hat-trick in the National League North with Boston.

The Pilgrims travel to Curzon Ashton on Saturday, a point outside the play-off spots.

"We know we're not far away, but it's equally as important to turn good performances into results because that's what we're going to need to get into the play-offs," he said.

"We keep going until the end.

"We need to take the shackles off now and try to win every game. That's what we try to do."

James Hanson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

While the Pilgrims' season has been stop-start at best, Hanson is adamant that a good run can help United make their play-off dreams a reality.

He added: "The gaffer touched on it to us, it's not necessarily the teams who are in it all season but the ones who come late and sneak in there with a bit of momentum like Altrincham did a couple of years ago," he added.

"We'll take each game as it comes and really go for it."

Tenth-placed Boston trail Southport, in seventh, by one points with seven games remaining.

Victory at the Tameside Arena this weekend (KO 3pm) would be a good starting point for that much-needed momentum.

The Nash, 13th in the table and five behind Boston with a game in hand, held leaders Brackley Town to a goalless draw at home on Tuesday, ending a winless run of five games and four straight defeats.

"You've seen results, anyone can beat anyone and we know we have to be at our best," Hanson said.

On-loan United midfielder Connor Dimaio cannot feature in the contest due to a stipulation of his move, while injured Nash forward Dominic Knowles is unlikely to feature.

Ex-Pilgrim Matt Challoner is also in the Curzon squad.

Fraser Preston grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Boston beat their opponents 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Lincolnshire in August.

MORE PILGRIMS: Cox has fingers crossed for Burrow - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Chorley 2 Boston 1 - report

MORE PILGRIMS: Club stalwart Mick Fixter scoops award - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Fans gallery from United v Blyth - pictures